Partnership between Globant, LaLiga, and Microsoft to Revolutionize Sports with AI

IT services company Globant and LaLiga, the Spanish soccer league, have formed a partnership with Microsoft to develop a range of artificial intelligence (AI) services for the sports industry. LaLiga has a longstanding relationship with Microsoft and previously collaborated with Globant to accelerate innovation through LaLiga Tech division. The new collaboration aims to create AI-powered tools for coaching, fan engagement, and broadcasting, initially focusing on soccer and expanding to other sports such as basketball, rugby union, and tennis.

Microsoft will provide LaLiga Tech with access to their advanced AI models, including OpenAI GPT-4, as well as Azure’s business services and AI-optimized cloud infrastructure. This collaboration will enable the creation of near-real-time multilingual subtitles to enhance accessibility for fans with hearing impairments. It will also facilitate automatic sports content translations, enabling sports organizations of all sizes to reach a global audience.

LaLiga plans to enhance its existing Mediacoach application with new real-time statistics. Additionally, they will leverage OpenAI GPT-4 to generate innovative content, driving fan engagement and benefiting clubs. Microsoft sees this partnership as a significant milestone in their long-term collaboration with LaLiga, where they have successfully developed digital products and solutions that reshape the sports and entertainment landscape.

Globant, an AI-focused company, has been integrating AI and data into their solutions for over a decade. Through their joint venture with LaLiga and partnership with Microsoft, they are extending their expertise to the sports industry. The initial tests have been disruptive and successful, establishing an exciting moment in sports technology and the broader transformation of the sports industry.

LaLiga Tech, established in 2021, aims to monetize the league’s in-house innovations by licensing them to other leagues, federations, and broadcasters. The joint venture with Globant combines their knowledge of the sports industry and IT sector, leveraging new technologies like AI and blockchain. Globant also collaborates with FIFA and the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers.

The partnership between Globant, LaLiga, and Microsoft sets the stage for revolutionizing the sports industry by harnessing the power of AI. It will enhance fan experiences, improve accessibility, and drive engagement for sports organizations around the world.