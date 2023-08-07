Experts Urge Australia to Develop Sovereign AI Capacity Before Regulation

Top AI academics have emphasized the need for Australia to build its own artificial intelligence (AI) industry before implementing regulations. In a joint submission to the government’s public consultation on AI regulation, professors from various Australian universities highlighted the lack of a well-established AI sector in the country. They called for investment in developing Australian AI software and expertise rather than relying on technology from overseas.

The academics, known as the Kingston AI Group, expressed concerns about Australia’s increasing dependence on foreign AI technology, which leaves the country subject to regulatory regimes over which it has little influence. They emphasized the importance of balancing regulation with innovation, stating that while the usage of AI should be regulated, research into AI should not be hindered by unnecessary restrictions.

Labor, the Australian political party, is reportedly working with unions to protect local jobs from AI. The party’s AI policy, to be discussed at an upcoming conference, aims to ensure a smooth transition to an AI-driven economy without significant job losses. However, Professor Anton van den Hengel, an AI specialist, believes the government should focus on the potential benefits of AI rather than the risks. He suggests that Australia should develop its own large language model (LLM) to tap into the country’s extensive data resources, such as the comprehensive health data collected by Medicare.

Building an Australian LLM would allow local researchers and businesses to leverage the data and develop innovative health applications. Data privacy laws often prevent exporting such data overseas for training AI models. Professor van den Hengel argues that even if Australia’s LLM is not as advanced as international models, it would still have significant value and contribute to the growth of the local AI industry.

In conclusion, experts recommend prioritizing the development of a sovereign AI industry in Australia before implementing regulations. They believe that investing in local AI software and expertise will create a foundation for innovation and growth while addressing issues of concern in a balanced manner.