Experts Call for Building Australia’s Sovereign AI Capacity

Top AI academics have emphasized the need for Australia to develop its own artificial intelligence (AI) industry before implementing regulations. A group of twelve AI professors from various universities in Australia submitted a response to the government’s public consultation on AI regulation. They agreed with the government’s stance on adopting a balanced, risk-based approach to regulation but stressed the importance of building Australian AI software and expertise rather than relying solely on foreign sources.

Professor Anton van den Hengel from the University of Adelaide and Amazon argued that Australia’s current approach of piecemeal measures in supporting AI poses a sovereign risk for the country. The professors, collectively known as the Kingston AI Group, highlighted the need for a sovereign AI model akin to GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) to reduce dependence on technology developed elsewhere and subject to foreign regulatory regimes.

While the professors support regulations on the use of AI, they argue that research into AI should remain unregulated. They believe that such regulation could stifle innovation and assert that Australia already has existing rules governing research, such as the Australian code for the responsible conduct of research.

In addition to developing regulations for AI, the Albanese government is also working on AI policy as part of its National Platform. Labor’s AI policy aims to ensure that the transition to an AI-based economy does not result in job losses. However, Professor van den Hengel suggests that the government should focus on the potential benefits of AI rather than its perceived harms.

The professors recommended that the government invest in developing a large language model (LLM) specifically for Australia. This LLM would enable researchers and businesses to leverage the country’s abundant data resources, such as the comprehensive health data collected by Medicare, to develop health applications with global appeal. By building its own model, Australia would overcome data privacy restrictions that prevent exporting such data overseas for use in existing models like OpenAI’s GPT.

Professor van den Hengel emphasized that the Australian LLM does not need to surpass international models in quality; even if it is on par with current models, it would still be valuable and worthwhile. This would lay a strong foundation for building an AI industry in Australia.

Overall, experts agree that while regulation is necessary, focusing on building sovereign AI capacity should be a priority for Australia to remain competitive in the rapidly advancing field of AI.