La-Z-Boy Introduces A.I.-Activated Chair to Decline Social Invitations

Sometimes, we all need a break and prefer to stay home rather than go out. La-Z-Boy understands this and has come up with a solution. They have developed a new chair called the Decliner, which generates a text message with an excuse when you receive an invitation.

The Decliner chair is activated by an artificial intelligence system. All you have to do is pull the recliner lever, and the chair will take care of the rest. It will send a polite response declining the invitation, allowing you to relax and enjoy your evening at home.

La-Z-Boy has a reputation for creating comfortable furniture, and the Decliner is no exception. The company has been in the business for 86 years and is known for prioritizing comfort. With the Decliner, they are targeting younger generations who are starting to appreciate the appeal of their chairs and sofas.

Christy Hoskins, La-Z-Boy’s Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, explains that their “Long Live the Lazy” platform reflects the need for everyone to have time and space to unwind and prioritize comfort. As the company evolves, they are determined to design the most comfortable furniture so that people can fully enjoy their leisure time.

While some may find automated excuses excessive, taking a few hours to relax without any interruptions is something many people desire. Whether you need to decline an invitation or simply want some downtime, the La-Z-Boy Decliner offers both comfort and convenience.

La-Z-Boy is currently running an online contest to find the most creative cancellation excuses. Three limited-edition Decliners are available exclusively through this competition. If you want to participate, the deadline to enter is September 11.

So, if you ever need a valid excuse to decline a social event, the La-Z-Boy Decliner might just be the chair you never knew you needed.