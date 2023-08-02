The Slow Progress of Apple’s AI Technology

Apple’s generative AI technology development lags significantly behind its competitors, with no indication of plans to launch AI services next year. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the lack of progress in the area will likely result in minimal discussion of AI during Apple’s upcoming earnings call.

Reports suggest that Apple does not have a clear strategy for creating a consumer product in the AI space, and while a significant AI announcement could be anticipated in 2024, no concrete plans have been revealed thus far. Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged during a previous earnings call that there are several issues that need to be addressed in AI development, emphasizing the importance of a deliberate approach.

Despite this, Apple acknowledges the potential of AI and intends to incorporate it thoughtfully into its products. Cook expressed that AI is a significant area for Apple, highlighting the company’s commitment to integrating it into their offerings.

In terms of upcoming developments, there have been rumors surrounding the features and changes to expect in the iPhone 15 Pro models. Speculations include the inclusion of the A17 Bionic chip, a USB-C port, a titanium frame, an Action button, and more. However, it is important to note that these are still unconfirmed reports.

In conclusion, Apple’s progress in generative AI technology trails behind its competitors. With no immediate plans for AI integration or product launches, it is uncertain when Apple will leverage AI to improve its stock price and supply chain.