South Korea’s KT Corp. Expands AI Coding Education Platform, AI Codiny

South Korean company KT Corp. is expanding the operations of its artificial intelligence (AI) coding education platform, AI Codiny. With the increasing interest in AI due to its wide use in everyday life, KT has decided to expand the platform’s use from elementary, middle, and high schools to universities.

KT has doubled the number of servers for AI Codiny this year. The company has received positive responses to the idea of opening a liberal arts course on AI coding education and is considering changing its strategy to target not only students in elementary, middle, and high schools but also universities.

AI Codiny is designed to make AI coding principles easy to understand and access. It uses a block-based approach, making it simpler than conventional coding methods. Even those who are unfamiliar with AI coding can easily use AI services with just a few mouse clicks.

In addition to expanding the platform’s use, KT will also introduce new tools for AI Codiny, including prefabricated drones and game engines. The company aims to provide creative AI coding education of varying difficulty levels to make the learning experience more interesting and efficient.

KT has already supplied AI Codiny to approximately 2,500 elementary, middle, and high school classrooms nationwide. The company plans to expand the service to all colleges. The platform is also used in preparation for the AI Certificate for Everyone (AICE), an AI educational and evaluation tool jointly developed by The Korea Economic Daily and KT. The AICE assesses AI application capabilities and has been primarily used by adults and high school students. However, with the recent release of AICE Future, it now covers elementary and middle school students as well.