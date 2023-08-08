Kognitos Unveils Updates to Generative AI Automation Platform for Business Users

Kognitos, a leader in generative AI for business automation, has announced new updates to its generative AI automation platform, allowing business users to plan, verify, run, and maintain business process automations in natural language. The platform now includes two major features: Self Service for All and Human Language Interpreter 2.0.

The Self Service functionality introduced by Kognitos enables business process experts to start building automations without prior automation training. It includes a generative AI-powered copilot that allows users to write automations in natural language. This democratizes the power of automation for business users while maintaining IT governance and controls.

Traditional automation tools such as RPA can be costly, with $5 in services required for every $1 spent on the tools themselves. Kognitos Self Service addresses this issue by allowing business users to directly benefit from automation and teach the automation how to handle exceptions as they occur. This leads to increased efficiency over time and has been adopted by Centers of Excellence and Finance organizations in large enterprises.

Additionally, Kognitos has introduced Human Language Interpreter 2.0, which can understand and run natural language business processes as code. With built-in support for productivity tools, ERP, CRM, and databases, the interpreter can engage in conversation with process experts to handle cases of ambiguity or risk of biases. This feature further enhances the natural language capabilities of the platform.

Centers of Excellence and Finance organizations are at the forefront of driving enterprise-wide process automation. Kognitos Self-Service Generative AI for Automation allows subject matter experts to communicate with the platform to generate a plan for a new automation. The platform incorporates industry best practices and IT intelligence. Once the plan is verified, the human language interpreter can run the automation in an interactive learning session. The resulting automation can be triggered by incoming emails or a schedule and any edge cases or exceptions can be handled by the business users themselves.

With Kognitos Self Service, business users have the ability to automate complex processes quickly and easily. The platform ensures transparency and auditability, providing full visibility into automation runs. It is also highly secure, enabling the use of private customer LLMs and certified with SOC2 and HIPAA.

Kognitos’ mission is to allow business users to automate processes without the need for coding or technical expertise. By harnessing the power of generative AI and natural language processing automation, Kognitos is making automation accessible to billions of users worldwide.