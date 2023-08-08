Business Process Automation Gets a Boost with Kognitos’ Self-Service Generative AI

Kognitos, an AI startup, is revolutionizing business process automation (BPA) with its new self-service approach. The company has developed a platform that allows organizations to use natural human language to define and enable BPA. This self-service offering, called Self-Service Generative AI for Centers of Excellence and Finance Organizations, makes it easier for business users to leverage automation.

Traditional business automation has relied on robotic process automation (RPA) technology. However, Kognitos believes that RPA has limitations when it comes to solving diverse automation problems in large enterprises. By bringing generative AI into the mix, Kognitos aims to deliver the full potential of RPA for business processes.

The self-service model provided by Kognitos allows business users to run automation on their own. Previously, organizations had to rely on Centers of Excellence to implement RPA. With Kognitos’ new offering, these centers can leverage generative AI to build and deploy business process automation capabilities.

One key advantage of using generative AI for process automation is its scalability and resilience compared to replays. Instead of simply replaying recorded actions, Kognitos enables users to explain what they want to do using natural language. This approach is more adaptable to changes in user interfaces and workflows over time and can handle branching logic effectively.

Kognitos utilizes natural language processing (NLP) technology through its Human Language Interpreter. This engine is now being updated to version 2.0 alongside the self-service launch. The Human Language Interpreter goes beyond typical NLP capabilities by understanding the context of the business process. It creates a knowledge graph to better understand user prompts and can ask follow-up questions for clarification.

The self-service platform is initially targeted at Centers of Excellence and finance functions. However, Kognitos has plans to expand its audience in the future. By democratizing generative AI for BPA, Kognitos aims to make automation accessible to a wide range of business users.