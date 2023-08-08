Business Process Automation Evolves with Self-Service Generative AI

Business process automation (BPA) is experiencing a transformative shift in the era of generative AI, with AI startup Kognitos leading the way. Kognitos has introduced a self-service approach to utilizing generative AI for BPA, aiming to make it easier for business users to enable automation.

Traditionally, robotic process automation (RPA) has been the technology driving business automation. However, Kognitos believes that RPA falls short in solving a wide range of automation problems faced by large enterprises. To overcome this, Kognitos is bringing the power of generative AI to tackle these challenges head-on and deliver on the promise of efficient business processes.

The new offering, Self-Service Generative AI for Centers of Excellence and Finance Organizations, expands on Kognitos’ existing platform and allows business users to define and enable BPA using natural human language. This offering aims to empower Centers of Excellence within organizations to build and deploy their own business process automation capabilities using generative AI.

Previously, Kognitos assisted customers with their initial automation needs in a hands-on manner. However, the self-service model enables business users to independently extract and utilize data from invoices or purchase orders as part of larger business processes.

Unlike previous methods of automation relying on replays, Kognitos leverages natural language and generative AI to create a more scalable and resilient approach. Using natural language explanations instead of recorded operations allows for adaptability as business processes evolve over time. Additionally, this approach facilitates handling branching logic, where different conditions and options are provided to users based on their selections.

Kognitos utilizes a Human Language Interpreter powered by natural language processing (NLP) to understand and interpret user prompts. This interpreter not only provides contextual understanding of statements but also creates a knowledge graph to enhance comprehension. In cases where prompts are unclear, the system will ask follow-up questions for clarification. Moreover, the Human Language Interpreter aids in exception handling, eliminating the need for IT intervention in resolving issues.

While the self-service platform initially targets Centers of Excellence and finance functions, Kognitos envisions a wider audience benefiting from their technology in the future. By combining generative AI with natural language processing, Kognitos is revolutionizing business process automation and empowering organizations to streamline their operations efficiently.