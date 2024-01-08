Modern Human Traits Linked to Neanderthal DNA

A recent study has shed light on several distinct characteristics that could be traced back to Neanderthal DNA. While the Neanderthals, ancient relatives of modern humans, went extinct thousands of years ago, they have left a lasting impact on our civilization. The Daily Mail has reported on five traits that may be attributed to Neanderthal DNA, including smoking, a long nose, straight hair, being an early riser, being more susceptible to severe COVID infections, and experiencing difficulty in tanning.

It is intriguing to note that these particular characteristics might be influenced by the presence of Neanderthal DNA. Although modern humans interbred with Neanderthals approximately 60,000 years ago, the Neanderthal DNA makes up only a small percentage of the modern human genome, accounting for up to two percent. This genetic influence adds to the complexities of what makes each individual unique, as stated by Sebnem Unluisler, a Genetic Engineer from the London Regenerative Institute.

Some surprising correlations have been observed between Neanderthal DNA and certain traits. Despite tobacco being introduced to Europe centuries after the Neanderthals disappeared, researchers have discovered that a portion of Neanderthal DNA significantly increases the risk of nicotine addiction. Additionally, experts suggest that some Neanderthal ancestors may have had straighter or thicker hair. Notably, Neanderthals exhibited a higher prevalence of a genetic variation tied to red hair.

In addition to these characteristics, scientific research has also identified links between Neanderthal DNA and waking up early, increased susceptibility to illness, and a greater vulnerability to COVID infections. The University College London conducted a study that revealed a connection between Neanderthal genes and individuals having tall noses, from the top to the bottom.

By comparing photographs of study participants with the available genetic knowledge about Neanderthals, researchers were able to discern a significant role played by Neanderthal genetic material in shaping nose structure.

Summary

