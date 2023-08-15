Kneron Introduces New AI Chips to Compete with Nvidia

In the world of generative AI, computing power is key. Kneron, an AI edge company, recently announced that it will be launching its new neural processing units (NPU) chips, called the KL730, by the end of the year. Designed specifically for machine learning and AI applications, the KL730 chips promise to make it more cost-effective to run large language models (LLMs).

The KL730 is the next generation of processors from Kneron, following the KL530 chips that were released in 2021. The previous KL530 chips supported transformer models used in generative AI models. According to Albert Liu, CEO of Kneron, NPU chips are purpose-built for AI and are not repurposed graphics processing units (GPUs) like those made by Nvidia. Liu claims that Kneron’s chips, like the KL730, can bring powerful transformer models like GPT to various devices.

Kneron did not disclose the exact price of the KL730, but Liu mentioned that users of the previous KL530 chips experienced a 75 percent reduction in operating costs compared to GPU chips. While Nvidia’s H100 Tensor Core GPU chips are widely used by AI companies and cloud providers, it often takes multiple H100s to run a large language model, resulting in increased costs. Additionally, the demand for H100 chips has caused prices to rise to approximately $40,000 per chip. Nvidia has already announced plans to release a more powerful AI chip in 2024, and competitors like AMD are also expected to enter the market with their own AI chips later this year.

Kneron claims that the KL730 offers a three to four times improvement in energy efficiency compared to its previous chips and has a base-level compute power of 0.35 tera operations per second. In addition, the new chip enables users to run LLMs offline without the need for a cloud provider, providing increased data security.

With the introduction of its KL730 chips, Kneron aims to challenge Nvidia’s dominance in the AI chip market. The competition in the field of generative AI continues to grow as companies strive to develop faster and more powerful chips to support the increasing demand for AI applications.