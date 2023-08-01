Patient Privacy Monitoring Solutions Impact Healthcare Organizations in 2023

Patient privacy monitoring solutions are essential for healthcare organizations to manage privacy risks and detect unauthorized access to patient data. The latest report from KLAS Research highlights trends in the patient privacy monitoring vendor space in 2023, with a focus on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and market consolidation.

KLAS researchers gathered responses from healthcare professionals to evaluate their organizations’ use of patient privacy monitoring solutions. They examined six customer experience pillars: culture, operations, loyalty, product, relationship, and value. The report also explores the effects of AI on compliance and privacy programs.

AI and machine learning (ML) have contributed to improved functionality and efficiency among top vendors. The Best in KLAS winner for 2023, Protenus, has leveraged AI to enhance customer satisfaction. By reducing false positives and enabling users to focus on real cases, AI has reduced manual work and expedited investigations.

Mergers and acquisitions within the industry have impacted customer satisfaction. For instance, Imprivata’s acquisition of FairWarning and SecureLink initially led to a decrease in customer satisfaction due to communication and support issues. However, customer satisfaction has gradually improved since then.

Imprivata SecureLink Privacy Monitor maintains high customer loyalty due to its affordability, despite post-acquisition challenges. On the other hand, iatricSystems has provided stable performance for small healthcare organizations, but larger organizations have reported dissatisfaction and plans to switch solutions.

AI functionality has been praised by customers for its ability to track multiple investigations and proactively address privacy concerns. However, there are opportunities for improvement, particularly for users on older versions who struggle with manual processes and false positives. As AI technology continues to mature, customers expect to receive fewer alerts and experience improved usability.

All respondents have acknowledged the impact of AI and ML capabilities on their patient privacy programs, signaling that these developments are here to stay. While AI shows promise in enhancing efficiency, merger and acquisition activities may temporarily slow down progress as organizations integrate resources.