Braight AI: Empowering Informed Business Decisions with AI & Big Data

Braight AI, a subsidiary of Kings Entertainment Group Inc., is revolutionizing the financial landscape by leveraging AI and big data analytics. The company’s proprietary algorithm boasts an impressive 95% accuracy rate in predicting borrowers’ financial behaviors.

Founded in 2018, Braight AI focuses on deciphering online behavior data to gain insights into consumers’ authentic behavior and mindset. This unique data subset has allowed the company to introduce the concept of behavioral scoring, transforming creditworthiness assessment on a global scale.

Since its inception, Braight AI has achieved significant milestones. In 2018, the company unveiled its behavioral scoring at the Startup Boot Camp in Dubai, where it was recognized as one of the Top 20 technologies poised to reshape the finance industry. In 2019, Braight AI launched its proprietary Epeer lending platform, granting over 10,000 loans to date. The company expanded into Central and Eastern Europe in 2022, forming strategic alliances with diverse financial institutions. That same year, Braight AI received the prestigious How To Web award for its innovation.

In July 2023, Braight AI was acquired by Kings Entertainment Group Inc., marking a new chapter of growth and innovation for the company. Braight AI currently operates out of Canada and Europe and continues to hire additional personnel to support its expansion efforts.

Looking ahead, Braight AI has set ambitious goals for the future. The company aims to facilitate financial inclusion by welcoming 150 million previously unbanked individuals to the banking sector by the end of 2024. They also plan to contribute to financial stability by achieving a significant 20% reduction in default rates, resulting in annual savings of 50 million EUR. Braight AI targets an annual revenue of 100+ million EUR by 2027.

In terms of geographical expansion, Braight AI plans to enter Mexico, Colombia, Canada, Spain, and the Central and Eastern Europe region in 2023. They have further expansion plans for the US, Brazil, and Africa in 2024. Additionally, the company intends to diversify into the insurance and retail sectors by 2024 and create an AI credit bureau grounded in online data to provide comprehensive support to financial institutions.

With its broad impact across multiple industries, Braight AI aims to continue its role as a transformative trailblazer. The company’s success in 2023 and optimistic outlook for future growth are attributed to its dedicated employees and Board of Directors.

In conclusion, Braight AI, through its innovative use of AI and big data analytics, is empowering informed business decisions and revolutionizing the financial landscape.