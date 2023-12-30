Children Cause Chaos at Times Square Hotel

A shocking incident occurred on Friday at a hotel near Times Square, where two youngsters threw glass bottles of alcohol from a 32nd-floor window, injuring a woman below and causing a temporary street closure. The loud noise of the glass shattering on West 44th Street sparked a momentary panic among bystanders, with some mistaking it for gunfire.

Law enforcement sources have explained that the sheer height from which the bottles were dropped led to the loud noise, causing understandable confusion among witnesses. The culprits responsible for this dangerous act were identified as a 12-year-old and at least one other child, who were staying at the InterContinental New York Times Square hotel with their parents.

According to sources, the children tossed the glass bottles from the 32nd-floor window shortly before 5 p.m. On the street below, a 24-year-old woman suffered a head injury from the incident and was promptly taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she is now in stable condition.

In response to the incident, the authorities temporarily shut down West 44th Street in order to conduct a thorough investigation. Witnesses reported confusion and alarm, with one passerby even mistaking the noise for an explosion or gunshots.

As of now, no charges have been filed in relation to this incident, but authorities are actively working on the case to determine the appropriate legal actions that should be taken.

FAQ

What happened at the hotel near Times Square?

In an alarming incident, two youngsters threw glass bottles of alcohol from a 32nd-floor window of a hotel near Times Square, injuring a woman below and causing a temporary street closure.

Why did people mistake the noise for gunfire?

The glass bottles caused a loud noise when they shattered on the street due to their significant height, leading some witnesses to mistake it for gunfire.

Were the culprits identified?

Yes, the culprits responsible for the dangerous act were identified as a 12-year-old and at least one other child who were staying at the InterContinental New York Times Square hotel with their parents.

Has anyone been charged yet?

No charges have been filed related to the incident at this time, but authorities are actively investigating the case.