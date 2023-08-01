Kickstarter Introduces New Policy for AI Projects

As generative AI becomes more popular, crowdfunding platform Kickstarter has been faced with the challenge of creating a policy that satisfies all parties involved. Many of the AI tools used to create art and text have been trained on publicly available content without giving credit or compensation to the original creators. While AI tool developers argue that they are protected by fair use doctrine, content creators have raised concerns, especially when AI-generated content is monetized.

To address these issues, Kickstarter has announced a new policy that requires projects on its platform using AI tools to disclose relevant details about how they are using AI content. This includes information about which parts of the project are original and which are created using AI tools. Additionally, Kickstarter is mandating that projects involving the development of AI tech provide information about the sources of training data and how consent and credit are handled.

The new policy will go into effect on August 29. However, it will not be retroactively enforced for projects submitted prior to that date. Kickstarter aims to ensure that funded projects on its platform include human creative input and properly credit and obtain permission for any artist’s work referenced. The platform believes that transparency builds trust and sets projects up for success.

To enforce the new policy, project submissions will have to answer a set of questions related to their use of AI tech and whether they have consent from the owners of the works used. Once submitted, projects will go through Kickstarter’s standard human moderation process, and any AI components will be labeled as such on the project page.

Kickstarter’s move towards a new policy on generative AI comes after a series of challenges in moderating AI works. Last year, the platform banned a group that aimed to fund a generative AI art project without safety filters, and more recently, a project that used AI to plagiarize an original comic book was approved and then removed.

Overall, Kickstarter’s new policy aims to promote transparency and proper credit in AI projects on its platform.