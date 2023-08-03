Kickstarter Requires Creators to Disclose Use of AI in Projects

Kickstarter, the popular crowdfunding platform, has announced that it will soon require creators to disclose whether or how they are using artificial intelligence (AI) in their projects. This new policy, which will take effect on August 29th, is aimed at ensuring that projects funded through Kickstarter include human creative input and properly credit and obtain permission for any artist’s work that is referenced.

To implement this policy, Kickstarter will introduce a set of AI-related questions in the project submission process. Creators will be asked to disclose if their project generates outputs using AI, if it primarily focuses on the development of generative AI technology, or if it uses AI in any other way. They will also need to specify which parts of their projects feature entirely original work.

Additionally, creators will be required to state whether they have obtained permission to use works or data employed in the AI-generated aspects of their projects. Kickstarter wants to understand how these sources of data handle consent and credit. If the sources lack processes or safeguards to manage consent, Kickstarter may not allow the project to proceed.

Kickstarter’s policy aims to build trust and set projects up for success by ensuring transparency and specificity regarding the use of AI. Failure to disclose the use of AI during the submission process may result in project suspension. Creators who attempt to bypass Kickstarter’s policies or deliberately misrepresent their project will not be permitted to submit another one.

To mitigate community concerns surrounding AI, Kickstarter will have human moderators review project submissions. Accepted projects will have a new section on their pages where creators can disclose any use of AI in their own words. By involving input from its staff, creators, backers, and other platform leaders, Kickstarter formulated this policy. The company acknowledges that AI technologies are rapidly evolving and intends to revisit and modify the policy as needed in the future.