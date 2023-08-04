Kickstarter Implements New AI Policy for Transparent Project Creations

As the entertainment industry increasingly harnesses the power of AI, Kickstarter stands out as a company taking a sensible approach to the subject. In a recent announcement, the popular public benefit company unveiled its new AI policy, which will come into effect on August 29th, 2023.

The policy will require creators utilizing AI to be transparent about their implementation methods. They must disclose relevant details on their project page, including how AI content will be used and the distinction between original human-created elements and those generated by AI tools. This transparency ensures that potential backers can make informed decisions about supporting these projects.

Additionally, the policy addresses projects focused on developing AI technology, tools, or software. Creators in this space must divulge details about the databases and data they intend to use. They must also explain how these sources handle consent and credit for the data they utilize. Kickstarter will be less likely to approve projects if the sources lack proper consent management processes or safeguards.

Importantly, Kickstarter’s policy does not ban the use of AI. Instead, it aims to promote transparency among creators and provide potential backers with clearer information. The company has emphasized that the policy will continue to evolve as AI technology matures, with regular revisions based on feedback and conversations with the community.

Kickstarter’s new AI policy sets a positive precedent for the industry, ensuring that AI projects on the platform adhere to transparency standards. It reflects the company’s commitment to engaging in responsible AI practices and fostering an environment of open communication with creators and backers alike.