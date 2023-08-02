Kickstarter Introduces New Policy on AI

Popular crowdfunding platform Kickstarter has announced a new policy on artificial intelligence (AI) set to take effect on 29th August. The policy was developed through discussions with creators, backers, and other platform leaders, according to Kickstarter.

Under the new policy, Kickstarter will not ban projects that utilize AI from its platform. Instead, it will introduce additional steps to ensure that projects involving AI clearly disclose its presence. Creators will be required to indicate whether AI is used in their project and provide details on how it is utilized. They will also need to confirm that they have obtained consent to use any works or data fed into the AI. Submissions will undergo a human review process to ensure proper disclosure of AI usage.

A new section titled “Use of AI” will be added to project pages, containing information from the creator on the implementation and consent process for the AI involved.

While the policy becomes effective at the end of the month, it will not be retroactively enforced. Projects previously submitted and currently hosted on the platform, as well as those submitted prior to 29th August, will not be subject to the new disclosure process.

Kickstarter aims to enhance transparency between creators and backers through the implementation of this policy. To support this objective, two new sections will be introduced in their product, allowing creators to share details about how they utilize AI in their projects.

Kickstarter emphasizes that the policy will remain iterative due to the evolving nature of AI technology. They plan to assess its effectiveness and explore opportunities to strengthen it over time.

The use of AI has been a topic of discussion within the gaming industry, with developers expressing both excitement and concern. Recently, there have been instances of actors battling against AI-driven deepfake mods that utilize their voices without consent.