Kickstarter Introduces New AI Policy

Kickstarter, the popular website used for crowdfunding projects, has announced a new policy regarding artificial intelligence (AI). The policy, shaped by feedback from creators and backers, aims to provide transparency when it comes to projects involving AI.

Starting on August 29, a new AI policy will be implemented on Kickstarter. This policy focuses on disclosing the use of AI tools in funded projects, such as AI-generated images or text. Creators will be required to disclose these details during project submission. Failure to do so may result in a possible suspension of the project on the platform.

To ensure AI transparency, Kickstarter will introduce a new set of questions during project submission. These questions will help moderators review the project and determine if AI is being used. The “Use of AI” section will be visible on the project page.

This new AI policy follows Kickstarter’s previous thoughts on AI, which were released in December. The company consulted with its Community Advisory Council and gathered input from backers and staff. The rise of AI as a buzzword in various industries, including games, has prompted Kickstarter to address this topic and ensure transparency for its users.

While artificial intelligence is not a new concept, it has gained significant attention in recent months. IGN’s AI Week explored the impact of AI on games, entertainment, and our daily lives.

By implementing this new AI policy, Kickstarter aims to provide clarity and transparency to its users regarding the use of AI in funded projects.