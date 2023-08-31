Eggplant Test 7.0: Enhancing Mobile App Testing with Powerful Integrations

Keysight Technologies has recently launched Eggplant Test 7.0, an upgraded version of their automated software test solution. This enhanced platform offers powerful integrations that allow quality assurance (QA) teams to test mobile apps on multiple devices and operating systems simultaneously. With the increasing prevalence of mobile apps in modern digital life, it is essential for these apps to be smooth and user-friendly.

The diversity of device and operating system combinations makes testing mobile apps before release more crucial than ever. QA teams require automated tools that can expedite the validation process for app compatibility, functionality, usability, performance, and security across various device configurations.

Eggplant Test 7.0 addresses this challenge through its integrations, enabling the testing of over 7,500 operating system and device combinations via Sauce Labs’ Real Device Cloud. The latest version of Eggplant Test boasts advanced collaboration features, seamless integration with continuous integration tools, and the ability to connect with virtualized applications. These capabilities collectively enhance the testing process by automating tasks, accelerating testing timelines, and minimizing risks associated with manual testing.

Significant improvements in Eggplant Test 7.0 include instant test execution, eliminating the need for expensive device labs. With instant test execution on any device and operating system via Sauce Labs’ Real Device Cloud, comprehensive test coverage can be achieved without the hassle of managing physical devices. This version also introduces lightning-fast results by running test cases simultaneously, reducing overall testing time and accelerating release cycles.

Other notable enhancements include version control integration with Git, enabling teams to roll back to previous versions, compare changes, and collaborate seamlessly across multiple branches. The platform also integrates with popular continuous integration tools for incorporating test automation into CI/CD pipelines. This integration aids in identifying and resolving issues at an earlier stage, resulting in higher-quality software and faster time-to-market.

Eggplant Test 7.0 further offers integrations with Active Directory for single sign-on capabilities, ensuring enterprise-scale testing with streamlined access and control of test assets. Additionally, a new Citrix integration leveraging the Intelligent Computer Vision feature enables the automation of virtual machine testing for secure Citrix applications. The platform’s unified test automation framework fosters collaboration among QA teams, allowing team members to work seamlessly together, share test assets, and collaborate in real-time.

According to Gareth Smith, the general manager for software test automation at Keysight, Eggplant Test 7.0 empowers teams to conquer complexity by simultaneously testing mobile apps across a wide range of operating systems and device combinations. The integration with Sauce Labs’ Real Device Cloud eliminates the constraints of costly device labs, enabling instant test execution. With seamless integrations like Git, Citrix, Active Directory, and continuous integration tools, Eggplant Test 7.0 paves the way for comprehensive end-to-end testing.

Sources:

– Keysight Technologies

– Sauce Labs’ Real Device Cloud

– Git

– Citrix

– Active Directory

– Continuous integration tools