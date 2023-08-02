Kenya Suspends Worldcoin Project Amid Data Protection Concerns

Kenya has suspended the Worldcoin project, which aims to create a system for verifying human identities using iris scanning technology, due to data protection concerns. Worldcoin offers users the opportunity to have their eyes scanned in exchange for a new cryptocurrency called WLD. Over 350,000 Kenyans have already signed up for the project, but the Kenyan government is now investigating the risks to the public and the intended use of the collected data.

Worldcoin has responded to the suspension by stating that it paused its services in Kenya as a precautionary measure to manage high demand and to work with local officials to address privacy concerns. The project plans to expand to other parts of the world that are open to its implementation.

The use of iris scanning technology by Worldcoin raises concerns about the collection and processing of biometric data. Both EU and Kenyan privacy laws have strict regulations regarding the collection and processing of sensitive data. Worldcoin claims not to store biometric data but only a numerical representation of the iris texture. However, regulators may still find issues with the collection of biometric data and the consent process.

Furthermore, some are skeptical about the involvement of governments and businesses in the Worldcoin project. Governments may see it as an attempt by a foreign tech company to reshape their economies and view it as a power play. The project’s goals of providing a potential path for AI-fund basic income may not resonate with governments and businesses, as the solutions offered by Worldcoin seem vague and the problems they address may not yet exist.

Kenya’s suspension of the Worldcoin project may prompt other countries to follow suit. The investigation into data protection concerns and the potential misuse of biometric data will likely determine the future of the project. However, the project remains committed to its mission and plans to continue expanding its services globally.