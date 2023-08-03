Privacy Regulators Suspends Worldcoin Project in Kenya

Privacy regulators in several countries have been investigating Sam Altman’s Worldcoin project since its launch, and now the Kenyan government has taken the step of suspending it. Worldcoin is a project that aims to create a system for people to prove their humanity by scanning their eyes and offering them a new cryptocurrency called WLD. Kenya was an important participant in the project, with 18 iris-scanning sites and over 350,000 Kenyans signing up. However, the Kenyan interior ministry has suspended all Worldcoin activity in the country while it assesses the risks to the public, particularly regarding data protection implications and the intended use of the collected data.

Worldcoin, in response to the suspension, stated that it had temporarily paused verification services in Kenya to handle the volume of users and to work with local officials to improve privacy measures. Ricardo Macieira, the Europe general manager at Tools for Humanity, the company behind Worldcoin, expressed the intention to expand the project to other parts of the world that are accepting. He described Worldcoin as an infrastructure that could be used by third parties, citing the example of a coffee shop using the system to verify promotional claims.

However, there are concerns about the project from regulatory and governmental perspectives. There may be potential showstoppers related to data protection, particularly regarding the collection of biometric data by the iris-scanning Orbs. EU and Kenyan privacy laws have strict conditions for the collection and processing of such sensitive data. Additionally, governments may not be willing to adopt Worldcoin as a solution, considering it an unacceptable consolidation of power by a tech outfit and a potential threat to existing monetary systems.

The suspension by the Kenyan government could have larger implications for the future of Worldcoin and how other governments respond to the project.