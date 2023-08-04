Kakao to Transform KakaoTalk Into AI-Powered Communication and Social Networking Platform

Kakao Corp. has announced its plans to transform South Korea’s popular mobile messaging app, KakaoTalk, into an AI-powered platform that combines communication and social networking features with business capabilities. The company aims to attract over 10 million daily active users, which is equivalent to one-fifth of the country’s population.

Kakao is preparing to introduce a super-large generative AI model called KoGPT 2.0, which is comparable to ChatGPT. The CEO, Hong Euntaek, mentioned during a second-quarter conference call that the AI model prototypes, varying in sizes, will be released in October. The different sizes of the KoGPT 2.0 model will be categorized by the number of parameters, with options including 6 billion, 13 billion, 25 billion, and 65 billion. Having a larger number of parameters increases the model’s ability to memorize training data.

KakaoTalk, commonly referred to as KaTalk, will undergo a significant overhaul to become a comprehensive communication platform. One of the noteworthy changes includes the introduction of a 24-hour rule, similar to Instagram, where shared photos and videos disappear after 24 hours. If this feature is well-received, the company may consider evolving into a short-form platform that allows users to upload short content.

In addition, KakaoTalk plans to launch a chatroom recommendation service based on users’ interests and provide customized two-way services to connect e-commerce platforms with KaTalk users. Kakao’s business portfolio includes online banking, gaming, entertainment, and its popular taxi-hailing service, Kakao T.

Despite the positive news, Kakao reported that its operating profit margin has continued to decrease. Heavy investments in AI infrastructure and data centers contributed to a 3.8 percentage point decline, resulting in an operating profit margin of 5.6% in the second quarter, compared to 9.4% in the same period last year. The company’s operating expenses also rose by 17% to 1.9 trillion won during the second quarter. Over the past year, shares in Kakao have experienced a 37% decline.