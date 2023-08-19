US Court Rules AI Creations Not Eligible for Copyright Protection

In a recent ruling, US District Judge Beryl Howell emphasized that copyright protections apply only to works created by humans. The ruling came in response to a bid by Stephen Thaler, chief engineer of the neural network firm Imagination Engines, to have AI-made works granted copyright protection. Thaler has been advocating for this since 2018, but his original application was turned down by the Copyright Office. Judge Howell reaffirmed that US copyright law is intended to protect works of human creation and does not extend to creations made by non-human actors such as AI.

While the ruling does not resolve the broader issue of AI’s use in creative fields, it highlights the requirement for an originator capable of intellectual, creative, or artistic labor to be eligible for copyright protection. Hollywood studios have been gradually incorporating AI into their productions, but to qualify for copyright protection, they still need to ensure that enough human involvement is present. Although artists are currently taking legal action against the use of their art to train AI, it is uncertain when a resolution to this issue will be reached.

Judge Howell’s ruling serves as a reminder that copyrights in the entertainment industry and creative fields will only apply to works made by humans. Despite the controversies surrounding AI and its impact on these industries, intellectual property law clearly upholds the principle of human authorship.