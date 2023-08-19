Artificial Intelligence-Generated Artwork Cannot Be Copyrighted, U.S. Judge Rules

A U.S. judge has made a ruling on the copyright of artwork generated solely by artificial intelligence (AI). The ruling by U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell came after AI researcher Dr. Stephen Thaler contested a decision made by the U.S. Copyright Office. The Copyright Office stated that an AI-generated image titled “A Recent Entrance to Paradise” could not have a machine listed as its creator, and therefore Thaler could not own the copyright. The ruling raises questions about the nature of authorship and copyright when it comes to AI-generated art.

Judge Howell emphasized the importance of human authorship as a requirement for copyright. She argued that human involvement and creative control in the creation of a work are crucial factors for determining copyright protection. The judge also referenced the famous “monkey selfie” case, in which the ownership of a photo taken by a monkey using a human photographer’s camera was disputed. Howell stated that there is no legal precedent for recognizing copyright in a work originating from a non-human entity.

The ruling has implications for the film and television industry, as well as other creative arts. AI is increasingly being used in various artistic disciplines, raising questions about the role of AI and human creativity in the creation of copyrighted works. The ruling also adds to the ongoing discussions surrounding the use of AI in Hollywood, particularly in relation to the current strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

While films that use AI for specific effects or editing purposes may still be eligible for copyright protection, the ruling highlights the need for clarity on the issue of authorship as AI techniques become more prevalent in the creative industry. The government’s stance that copyright requires human creative output and intent poses financial uncertainties for all parties involved in the production and distribution of AI-generated art.