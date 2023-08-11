An expert panel of journalists, educators, and national news political commentators recently convened at Union Chapel to discuss the future of objective news. The panel, titled “Truth Be Told: Democracy in Crisis,” was part of the Charles Ogletree Public Forum series and focused on media misinformation, the current state of news, and the future of journalism.

The event was presented by the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and Report for America, which is a part of Charles Sennott’s GroundTruth Project based in Boston. Sennott, a Chilmark resident, played a major role in organizing the panel.

The panel, moderated by CBS Saturday Morning co-host Michelle Miller, featured esteemed speakers including Abby Phillip from CNN, Jelani Cobb from Columbia University, Paula Madison from The Africa Channel, and Eric Deggans from NPR.

During the discussion, the panel addressed the question of what journalism truly means. They explored the distinction between journalism as a truth-telling mission and journalism as a business. The impact of the Trump administration on the industry was also a point of focus.

The panelists highlighted the challenge of reaching today’s audience, who are more inclined to consume entertainment media over news. They also emphasized the importance of preserving truth in journalism, especially with the upcoming 2024 presidential election cycle.

The normalization of “entertainment” news, riddled with opinion, commentary, and spectacle, was a concern raised by the panelists. They discussed the difficulty in telling the truth to an audience that may be closed off to it, as well as the challenge of maintaining profitability while staying true to journalistic principles.

The conversation concluded with a discussion on the future of journalism. The panelists expressed their hope for a more diverse and equitable industry, emphasizing the need for journalists of all backgrounds to cover stories that reflect the diversity of the world.

Additionally, the panelists touched on the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models in journalism. They discussed how AI could empower journalists to conduct investigative reporting more efficiently by accessing information from vast databases and documents.

Overall, the panel shed light on the challenges faced by journalism today and offered insights into the future of objective news.