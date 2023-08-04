Johns Hopkins University Announces Major Investment in Data Science and AI

Johns Hopkins University has revealed a significant investment in data science and artificial intelligence (AI), aimed at strengthening the institution’s capabilities in these fields. The university will establish a data science and translation institute, with a focus on the application, understanding, collection, and risks associated with data. This initiative will also aid in the development of machine learning and AI systems across various critical and emerging fields, such as precision medicine, climate resilience, public sector innovation, and the social sciences.

The institute will bring together experts in AI, machine learning, applied mathematics, computer engineering, and computer science to facilitate data-driven discoveries and support research activities across the university. The Whiting School of Engineering at Johns Hopkins University will welcome 80 new affiliated faculty members to support the institute, along with 30 new Bloomberg Distinguished Professors who will contribute cross-disciplinary expertise.

The data science and translation institute will be housed in a state-of-the-art facility on the Homewood campus. This facility will be equipped with cutting-edge computational resources, advanced technologies, and technical expertise to accelerate the translation of ideas into innovations. Rama Chellappa and KT Ramesh will serve as interim co-directors of the institute while a permanent director is sought through an international search.

Johns Hopkins University aims to establish itself as a leading academic hub for data science and AI. This goal aligns with the university’s strategic plan, which aims to magnify the impact of research and teaching in these areas. The increasing availability of data in various domains is expected to drive a significant rise in digital data generation in the coming years. Building on their existing expertise in data science and AI, Johns Hopkins has already launched the AI-X Foundry to explore the potential of collaboration between humans and AI in transforming various disciplines, including medicine and public health.

Other programs at the university that will contribute to the new institute include the Institute for Data Intensive Engineering and Science, the Bloomberg Center for Government Excellence, the Malone Center for Engineering in Healthcare, and the Center for Language and Speech Processing. Additionally, Johns Hopkins is home to the renowned Applied Physics Laboratory, which has conducted groundbreaking research in data science, AI, and machine learning. The university recognizes the untapped potential of data, AI, and machine learning and seeks to further leverage these technologies for research and discovery in various fields.