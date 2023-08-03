Artificial Intelligence: Disruptive Yet Promising

Experts and academics at the 2023 Data and AI for Business Conference in Perth emphasized the profound impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on employment and urged businesses to adapt to the coming revolution. Toby Walsh, chief scientist of the AI Institute at the University of New South Wales, stated that AI would be highly disruptive to the employment landscape. However, he also acknowledged that AI would create new jobs while transforming existing ones.

To navigate the changing job market, Walsh advised individuals to expand their knowledge and understanding of AI. Learning how to use AI technology would boost productivity, making those individuals valuable assets in the short term. This advice was directed towards businesses attending the conference, urging them to embrace AI and seize the opportunities it presents.

The two-day conference aimed to find solutions for Australian businesses to effectively utilize AI. Alex Jenkins, director of the WA Data Science Innovation Hub, highlighted the benefits that AI could bring to various industries, including mining, farming, and medical research. Jenkins advised workplaces to familiarize themselves with AI by using tools like ChatGPT, enabling them to engage with AI in a conversational and natural way.

Although the conference focused on the business aspect of AI, it also sparked discussions about the broader implications of AI. Adam Spencer, a mathematician and former ABC Radio host, characterized AI as a true revolution comparable to the impact of smartphones. He shared an example of how AI could facilitate remote surgeries conducted by surgeons in different parts of the world.

While excitement surrounded the potential positive changes AI could bring to education and legal representation, there were also concerns about the misuse and inequality associated with AI. Jenkins expressed apprehension about a few entities controlling the most powerful AI technologies, fearing that it could exacerbate societal inequality. He emphasized the need for clear regulations without stifling innovation.

The conference served as a platform for businesses and experts to discuss the transformative power and implications of AI. As AI technology continues to advance, preparations are being made to navigate the changes it will bring to the employment landscape and beyond.