Job Losses Due to AI: 4 Segments at Risk

Job losses caused by artificial intelligence (AI) have reached alarming levels, causing concerns among employees. A recent report highlights four specific segments that will be heavily impacted by these job losses, necessitating workers to seek alternative options promptly. The rise of generative AI, particularly with the emergence of ChatGPT and its competitors, has been a widely discussed topic. Tech companies are actively advancing their AI capabilities to streamline repetitive tasks, effectively transforming the job landscape.

Not only is AI targeting repetitive tasks, but it is also encroaching upon responsibilities that require critical thinking and reasoning. While generative AI has proven to be a valuable assistant to humans, it poses a significant threat to various job roles. McKinsey has conducted a study that sheds light on the extent of this threat.

According to the McKinsey study, nearly 12 million workers in the United States may be compelled to switch jobs by 2030. This implies that individuals will have to explore new career paths, not solely driven by the desire for higher pay or a better work-life balance, but rather due to the rapid advancement of AI tools and technologies.

The study identifies four categories that will be most severely affected by job losses. These categories are office support, customer service and sales, food services, and production work. Michael Chui from the McKinsey Global Institute explains that approximately 75% of the projected job declines fall into these four categories. Job roles related to repetitive tasks, such as clerks, retail salespersons, administrative assistants, and cashiers, are expected to decline by over 600,000 each by 2030.

Chui acknowledges that these shifts will have both positive and negative implications for the US workforce. While some low-wage workers may be propelled into higher-wage positions as a result of the job disruptions caused by AI, industries like healthcare and e-commerce will experience job growth and create new opportunities with the implementation of AI technologies.