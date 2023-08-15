US Markets Strong in 2023, Tech Stocks Lead the Way

2023 has been a strong year for US markets, with the S&P 500 up 17% so far. Tech giants like Apple Inc and Meta Platforms Inc have played a significant role in this upward trend. Apple has seen a YTD increase of 43.06%, while Meta Platforms has surged over 143% since the beginning of the year. However, one stock stands out among the rest – NVIDIA Corp. With an outstanding YTD growth of 202.4%, NVIDIA has become a top performer in the market.

NVIDIA’s success can be attributed to its involvement in artificial intelligence (AI). The company produces “superchips” that power AI technology. The increasing popularity of large language models (LLMs) like Chat GPT has contributed to the AI hype cycle. Even a mere mention of AI by a publicly traded company can significantly impact its stock price.

While some may question the validity of the AI hype, CNBC’s Jim Cramer disagrees. On his show, he stated that anyone who claims AI is pure hype is fooling themselves. Whether the hype is warranted or not, AI and related technologies continue to play a significant role in the current economy.

For investors interested in gaining exposure to the AI industry, ETFs can be an attractive option. ETFs provide diversification by offering a basket of companies directly and indirectly involved in the AI sector. Some of the best-performing AI-related ETFs since the beginning of the year include Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares (UBOT), Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX), and iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW).

As the market continues to evolve, it is essential for investors to stay informed and make smarter investment decisions.