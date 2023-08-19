Jet.AI’s AI-based Booking App Doubles Stock Value on App Store Release

Shares of Jet.AI Inc., a recently debuted aviation-booking platform, surged more than 60% after announcing the availability of its AI-based booking app on Apple’s App Store. The stock (JTAI) initially soared as much as 117%, reaching an intraday high of $8.40, before closing at $6.57. Despite a slight decline in the extended session, the stock experienced significant trading volume, with over 5.3 million shares exchanged compared to the 10-day average of 356,000 shares.

Jet.AI revealed that its CharterGPT AI-powered charter-flight booking app is now accessible on Apple iOS devices, while an Android version is expected in the coming weeks. Jet.AI’s founder and chair, Mike Winston, expressed excitement about the transformative AI technology, emphasizing the company’s position as a pioneer in bringing AI to the aviation industry. Winston believes that private aviation is an ideal starting point to gain control, understanding, credibility, and scalability before expanding into broader applications.

The upcoming iteration of the app, scheduled for release in September, will include fintech service Stripe Inc. for seamless payment integration. Customers will have the option to book various private jet models, ranging from lightweight options like the Citation Mustang and HondaJet to long-range, heavier models such as the Bombardier Challenger 850 and Global 6000.

Jet.AI’s stock had initially dropped by 29% after its debut on the Nasdaq. The company had merged with blank-check company Oxbridge Acquisition, which began trading in October 2021 at $9.82 per share.

Overall, the introduction of Jet.AI’s AI-powered booking app on the App Store has generated significant market interest and resulted in a substantial increase in the company’s stock value.