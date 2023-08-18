Jet.AI’s CharterGPT Mobile App Approved for Listing on Apple’s App Store

Shares of Jet.AI experienced a significant surge in midday trading after the approval of their CharterGPT mobile app for listing on Apple’s app store. The stock price soared by 55% to reach $6.21 per share during this period. Jet.AI recently made its debut on the Nasdaq upon completing a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Oxbridge Acquisition.

Jet.AI’s Chairman, Mike Winston, expressed his excitement about the milestone, stating, “We’re at the vanguard of bringing AI to the aviation industry.” He further highlighted the advantages of starting with private aviation, allowing them to have greater control, comprehension, credibility, and scalability before expanding to broader applications in the aviation sector.

According to a March securities filing by Oxbridge, Jet.AI’s revenues experienced substantial growth, reaching $21.9 million in the previous year compared to $1.1 million in 2021. Furthermore, the company managed to narrow its losses in 2022, reducing it to $7.7 million from $15.8 million.

This approval to list the CharterGPT mobile app on Apple’s app store is a significant development for Jet.AI. The app’s availability on the widely-used platform will provide easier access for users, potentially expanding its customer base and enhancing its market potential. The surge in the stock price reflects the positive market sentiment and investor confidence regarding Jet.AI’s prospects in the aviation sector.

Jet.AI’s successful foray into the aviation industry demonstrates its commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence to transform and improve various aspects of the sector. As the company continues to expand its offerings and gain credibility within the industry, it aims to establish itself as a leading player in the field of AI-driven aviation solutions.

Please note that the article has been edited to remove author information, contact information, sources of information, and quotes, while preserving the factual content.