Jet.AI Launches CharterGPT App for Automated Private Jet Booking

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ: JTAI) has announced the release of its AI-powered charter booking application, CharterGPT. The app, now live on the iOS store and soon to be available on Android, aims to automate the manual process of booking private jets using machine learning technology.

The CharterGPT app utilizes natural language processing and communicates with both consumers and charter operators. It aims to reduce the time spent by brokers by eliminating the need for manual input. This new technology allows customers to have a more efficient and enjoyable booking experience.

Mike Winston, Founder and Executive Chairman of Jet.AI, spoke about the significance of AI in the aviation industry. He explained that private aviation is an ideal starting point for AI implementation due to the ability to control and understand more in this sector.

The next version of the app, expected to be released in September, will integrate with Stripe for streamlined payment processes. This further enhances the convenience and user experience of the CharterGPT app.

Jet.AI operates in two segments: Software and Aviation. The Software segment includes the CharterGPT app, which uses machine learning to improve private jet bookings. The Aviation segment offers various services such as jet aircraft fractions, jet card, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer’s brokerage.

Jet.AI, founded in 2018, is based in both Las Vegas, NV, and San Francisco, CA. The company aims to bring AI technology to the aviation industry and has established itself as an official partner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup® champions.

Forward-looking statements included in this press release highlight Jet.AI’s expectation for future results and its services. Caution is advised when relying on these statements as they are subject to risks and uncertainties.

This press release is not intended as a solicitation of securities, and securities will only be offered in compliance with the relevant securities laws. Additional details can be found on Jet.AI’s website.