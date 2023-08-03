Cybersecurity Startup Jericho Security Raises $3 Million in Pre-Seed Funding to Combat AI-Generated Phishing Attacks

Cybersecurity startup Jericho Security has secured $3 million in pre-seed funding to develop artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that can tackle the rising threat of sophisticated phishing attacks generated by AI systems. The funding round was led by Era with participation from Lux Capital, FoundersXFund, MetaLabs, Alcove, Textbook, Alumni Venture Group, Thorntree, and various individual investors.

Jericho Security aims to use machine learning to “fight AI with AI” by pitting an AI red team against an AI blue team in simulations to uncover vulnerabilities and strengthen defenses. This approach represents a new frontier in cybersecurity, leveraging AI capabilities to counter AI-based attacks.

The inspiration for the company came from a Stanford professor’s mention of the potential dangers posed by generative AI phishing attacks. By creating an AI red team and an AI blue team that learn from each other and enhance their performances, Jericho Security aims to adapt to the evolving AI landscape and stay ahead of the curve.

This approach signifies a significant shift in the cybersecurity industry, envisioning a future where cyber warfare is characterized by AI models constantly adapting and learning from one another. Jericho Security emphasizes the importance of focusing on existing threats rather than hypothetical future scenarios. They believe in diligent focus on known threats and addressing those first.

Jericho Security’s solution addresses a growing market opportunity as current cybersecurity measures become obsolete due to advancements in generative AI. For example, companies like KnowBe4, which provide security awareness training and simulated phishing attacks, face technical obsolescence due to generative AI.

Jericho Security’s founders bring together decades of experience observing the evolution of cybersecurity threats. CEO Sage Wohns is a veteran AI technologist and former CEO of Agolo, a natural language processing company. Tim Hwang, the co-founder and CEO of FiscalNote, brings expertise in government relations management. Dan Chyan, a cybersecurity expert and founding partner of PKC Security, brings his insights from cybersecurity consulting.

The funding from the pre-seed round will be used to expand Jericho Security’s product offerings, scale operations globally, and grow the team. With their AI-driven approach, Jericho Security aims to provide effective solutions to combat the persistent threat of phishing attacks in an increasingly AI-driven world.