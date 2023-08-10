Jeli Introduces ChatGPT-like Functionality to Incident Management

Jeli, a company specializing in helping companies understand and track incidents, has announced the beta release of a new feature that brings ChatGPT-like functionality to incident management. The addition of generative AI to the product is seen as a natural extension of Jeli’s mission to improve incident management processes.

According to Nora Jones, the founder and CEO of Jeli, the integration of generative AI was aimed at making it easier for humans to comprehend their roles during emergency situations and access relevant expertise. Jones explained that they began experimenting with generative AI to assist with incident management and found it beneficial both during and after incidents.

One of the key features of this new functionality is a summarizing tool that helps team members catch up on incidents that have extended over several days or weeks. By condensing the entire conversation surrounding an incident, the time spent searching through messages can be significantly reduced.

Jeli has also incorporated narrative builders into the product to provide users with a comprehensive understanding of the incident. These builders generate markers that summarize important aspects such as detection, associated individuals, statements made, and the processes of diagnosis and repair. The intention behind this feature is to guide users in identifying anomalous patterns during incident analysis.

To implement this functionality, Jeli is utilizing the OpenAI API and has specifically trained the model on computer incident management. Jones mentioned that they have enhanced the responses through chain of thought reasoning to improve the accuracy of incident transcript classification.

In order to address the potential issue of erroneous information generated by the model, Jeli ensures transparency by allowing users to verify the source material and make necessary edits. Jones emphasized that the generated reports should not be considered as fully automated post mortems or incident reviews, but rather as a starting point for human intervention and refinement.

While the current version does not support querying of incident reports, Jeli plans to use the beta release to gather user feedback and make further enhancements based on the input received.

Jeli customers who are interested in accessing this new capability can sign up for the waitlist to participate in the beta program.