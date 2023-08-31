Understanding Conversation History in AzureOpenAI

In order to utilize AzureOpenAI for your company’s Rocketchat integration, it is important to understand how the conversation history of the chat is stored and how to establish a conversation.

When using the Rocketchat (Webhook, JavaScript) → AppService (FastAPI) → AzureOpenAI GPT3.5Turbo configuration, the conversation history of the chat is stored within the Rocketchat platform. Each time a chat is sent using @trigger from Rocketchat, a new thread is created for the reply from AzureOpenAI GPT3.5Turbo. However, it is important to note that the conversation behaves as if it is being initialized every time a question is asked.

To achieve the storage of chat conversation history, it is crucial to thoroughly understand the fundamental aspects of the integration. By implementing the necessary steps, you can ensure that the conversation history is saved and accessible when needed.

Understanding how the conversation history is stored and accessed can provide valuable insights into managing and utilizing the AzureOpenAI integration effectively. By being able to establish a conversation and access the conversation history, you can better track and analyze interactions with the chatbot, thus improving the overall user experience.

In conclusion, with Rocketchat and AzureOpenAI GPT3.5Turbo integration, the conversation history is stored within Rocketchat, ensuring that the chat interactions are properly recorded and accessible. Thorough understanding of the fundamental aspects of the integration is essential in order to establish and maintain a conversation history successfully.

Definitions:

– Rocketchat: an open-source platform for team communication and collaboration.

– AzureOpenAI: Microsoft’s cloud-based artificial intelligence platform.

– GPT3.5Turbo: a language model developed by OpenAI, capable of generating human-like text.

