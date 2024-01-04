January Night Skies: A Guide to Celestial Marvels

January is a month filled with celestial wonders, making it an exciting time for stargazers everywhere. While the upcoming solar eclipse in April may be the main event of the year, January offers its own unique experiences. From meteor showers to planet sightings, there are plenty of reasons to stay up late and marvel at the night sky.

One of the highlights of January is the predicted beginning of the solar maximum, the peak of the solar cycle’s activity. This means an increase in northern lights sightings, with the potential for the most powerful displays in decades. Even if you can’t travel to see the lights, there are still plenty of other celestial sights to enjoy closer to home.

On January 4, the Quadrantids meteor shower will reach its peak. This pre-dawn display is expected to have anywhere from 50 to 100 meteors per hour in the northern half of the sky. It’s best to view this shower around midnight before the half-illuminated moon rises.

Another exciting event to watch for is the alignment of Mars, Mercury, Venus, and the crescent moon on January 9. You can find these interstellar favorites in the southeastern sky, creating a stunning celestial tableau. Stargazing binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view.

For fans of Mercury, the planet reaches its greatest western elongation on January 12. Look for it low in the southeastern sky near Venus. As the fastest-moving planet in our solar system, Mercury is always a fascinating sight to behold.

On the evenings of January 17-18, watch as the first quarter moon approaches Jupiter in the southwest sky. You may also catch a glimpse of the Pleiades star cluster and aqua-tinted Uranus with binoculars.

The γ-Ursae Minorid meteor shower on January 19 is worth keeping an eye out for, especially if you missed the Quadrantids. While less active, you may still see up to three meteors per hour near the Ursa Minor constellation.

Finally, on January 25, the full Wolf Moon will light up the sky. Known as the first full moon of the year, its peak illumination will occur at 12:54 pm ET. Look to the northeastern horizon after sunset to witness this beautiful sight.

So, mark your calendars and make time for some sky-watching in January. Whether it’s meteor showers, planet sightings, or the mesmerizing northern lights, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in the celestial wonders above us.

