The Effects of Content Moderation on AI Contractors

Mophat Okinyi, a former content moderator for Open AI’s ChatGPT, has filed a petition to the Kenyan government along with three other moderators, calling for an investigation into exploitative conditions. Okinyi and his colleagues claim that they experienced psychological trauma, low pay, and abrupt dismissal while reviewing content for artificial intelligence programs.

Okinyi states that viewing up to 700 text passages a day, many of which depicted graphic sexual violence, severely affected his mental health. He began avoiding people and projecting paranoid narratives onto them. His wife eventually left him, claiming he was a changed man. The moderators allege that they were not adequately warned about the brutal nature of the content they would be reviewing and were not provided with sufficient psychological support.

The moderators were employed by Sama, a data annotation services company based in California, under a contract with OpenAI. They were tasked with reviewing texts and images that depicted scenes of violence, self-harm, murder, rape, necrophilia, child abuse, bestiality, and incest. According to the petitioners, they were paid between $1.46 and $3.74 per hour.

When the contract with OpenAI was terminated prematurely, the moderators were left without an income and had to deal with the trauma they had experienced. Sama claims to have provided access to licensed mental health therapists and medical benefits for reimbursement of psychiatrist visits. They also state that employees were given notice and the opportunity to participate in another project.

This case sheds light on the human labor behind AI’s boom. Language models like ChatGPT require examples of hate speech, violence, and sexual abuse to be taught not to generate harmful materials. This has created a growing business in data collection and labeling, with much of the work being done in countries such as Kenya. The economic conditions in Nairobi, including a high rate of English speakers and a pool of multilingual workers, have made it an attractive location for this type of work.

The petitioners describe the task of content moderation as monotonous and traumatizing. They were exposed to disturbing and graphic content, which took a toll on their mental health and personal relationships. The moderators claim that they received little psychological support from Sama.

These allegations highlight the need for fair and just employment practices in the AI industry. The well-being of workers should be prioritized, and adequate support and compensation should be provided for the challenges they face in their roles as content moderators.