Introducing ChatBTC: An AI Chatbot for Bitcoin Enthusiasts

Chaincode Labs, a Bitcoin development shop, has created an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot called ChatBTC. Unlike other AI chatbots like ChatGPT, ChatBTC aims to provide reliable and accurate information about Bitcoin using high-quality technical sources.

The cryptocurrency community often seeks answers to their Bitcoin-related questions on forums like Bitcoin Stack Exchange or mailing lists like Bitcoin-dev. However, these sources may not always provide accurate or up-to-date information. Similarly, ChatGPT, although popular, is known to sometimes give incorrect answers or hallucinate.

ChatBTC, launched by Chaincode Labs, offers an alternative source of information. It is trained on a curated set of specialized and vetted Bitcoin resources, ensuring high confidence in the quality and reliability of the responses. Users can expect to receive accurate information from trusted sources.

The underlying technology behind ChatBTC is similar to Chaincode Labs’ bitcoinsearch.xyz. It pulls resources from various platforms including Bitcoin Stack Exchange, Bitcoin Talk, Bitcoin-dev and Lightning-dev mailing lists, Bitcoin Optech, Bitcoin Transcripts, and a limited set of blogs. However, it is important to note that ChatBTC is still in its early alpha phase, and not all answers may be 100% accurate.

The chat interface of ChatBTC is designed to be user-friendly. Additionally, users have the option to interact with an AI-powered virtual feline named “Holocat” for general answers. They can also select avatars of Bitcoin Core contributors like Matt Corallo, Andrew Chow, and Greg Maxwell. Each avatar responds with answers previously provided by the real-life personality it represents.

Unlike ChatGPT, ChatBTC is not available for free. Users are required to pay at least 50 satoshis per prompt (roughly 1.5 cents per question) to access the service. The payment interface of ChatBTC uses L402, a web standard configured to accept bitcoin payments.

The developers behind ChatBTC are continuously working to improve the service. User feedback is encouraged and can be provided through the feedback form on the website.

In conclusion, ChatBTC offers Bitcoin enthusiasts a reliable source for technical information. With its curated set of high-quality resources, users can obtain accurate answers to their Bitcoin-related queries. The paid service ensures that the chatbot is sustainable and continuously improving to meet the community’s needs.