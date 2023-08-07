CityLife

The Power of AI Models

The Revolution of AI in Architecture

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 7, 2023
A handful of little green blocks flashes up on the screen, filling a building site with a neat grid of uniform cubes. One second they form rows of towers, next they morph into low-rise courtyards, then they flip back into long slender slabs, before cycling through hundreds of other iterations, in a hypnotic high-speed ballet of bristling buildings.

Wanyu He, an architect based in Shenzhen, China, and the founder of XKool, an AI company determined to revolutionize the architecture industry, showcases a layout of hotel rooms that fidget and reorder themselves as the building swells and contracts. Corridors switch sides, furniture dances to and fro. An invisible world of pipes and wires appears, a matrix of services bending and splicing in mesmerizing unison, and the construction drawings pop up, along with a cost breakdown and components list. The entire plan is ready to be sent to the factory to be built. What seems to be an impressive theoretical exercise is actually a 500-room hotel complex that has been built in just four and a half months.

The promises – and perils – of AI have been gripping the world of architecture and design, with tools like Dall-E, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion allowing the effortless creation of seductive visions. But few have grasped that the revolution is already underway. Neil Leach, author of Architecture in the Age of Artificial Intelligence, states that the real revolution is in the automation of the entire design process, from initial options to construction. AI is capable of strategic thinking and real-time analysis beyond what human architects can achieve.

XKool, at the bleeding edge of architectural AI, is growing rapidly, with over 50,000 users in China. Wanyu He and her colleagues founded the company after witnessing the power of AlphaGo and realizing the potential of algorithmic design. XKool aims to provide an all-in-one platform, using AI to assist with masterplan layouts, generating interiors and construction details, and transforming 2D images into 3D models.

While some architects express caution due to the potential misuse of data, others are embracing the possibilities of AI. Foster + Partners have been using machine learning to explore new materials and simulate real-time analysis of floor plans. Although the implementation of these ideas is still far off, AI enables calculations and predictive modeling that were once time-consuming.

The revolution of AI in architecture is already underway, with the potential to transform the industry and redefine how buildings are designed and constructed.

