phoenixNAP Expands Bare Metal Cloud Platform with HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen11 Servers

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced that global IT services provider phoenixNAP is expanding its Bare Metal Cloud platform by incorporating cloud-native HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen11 servers, which are powered by processors from Ampere Computing. This expansion aims to enhance the platform’s support for AI inferencing, cloud gaming, and other cloud-native workloads, providing improved performance and energy efficiency.

As enterprise IT increasingly relies on mobile-ready, video-intensive, and AI-enabled workloads, the demand for exceptional performance and power consumption rises. With data centers projected to consume more than double the amount of energy between 2022 and 2027, it is crucial for data centers and cloud computing to implement a combination of renewable energy and more efficient computing to mitigate the carbon impact of cloud and AI growth.

Ian McClarty, president of phoenixNAP, emphasized the importance of delivering performance and energy efficiency for data-intensive workloads. The HPE ProLiant RL300 servers meet the need for an agile, extensible, and reliable compute foundation to meet customer expectations.

The HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen11 server was designed specifically for service providers and digital-first enterprises running cloud-native workloads. phoenixNAP will deploy these servers across its network of 18 data centers across five continents, enabling next-generation compute performance while saving on energy consumption.

Neil MacDonald, executive vice president and general manager of HPE Compute, highlighted the need for compute technology to deliver both performance and energy efficiency as demand for AI, cloud, and data-intensive workloads grows. He commended phoenixNAP’s cutting-edge offerings and their ability to deliver outstanding performance per rack, per dollar, and per watt.

In June 2022, HPE became the first major server provider to introduce a new line of cloud-native servers powered by the Ampere Altra Arm-based processors. The ProLiant RL300 servers utilize the Ampere Altra family of processors, which offer high core counts, scaling up to 128 cores, and leverage a power-efficient architecture to deliver exceptional performance at lower wattage.

Jeff Wittich, chief product officer at Ampere, acknowledged the energy capacity and consumption challenges faced by the growth of cloud computing and AI workloads. He expressed excitement about partnering with HPE to provide companies like phoenixNAP with more energy-efficient and high-performance computing solutions for their cloud business customers.

phoenixNAP is committed to delivering cost-effective IT solutions that enable businesses of all sizes to set up, manage, scale, and automate high-performance server infrastructure with ease. Their Bare Metal Cloud platform allows customers to provision and manage HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen11 servers with powerful Ampere Altra CPUs, maximizing compute density and reducing total cost of ownership through simplified management and lower energy consumption.

phoenixNAP is also a member of HPE’s Partner Ready Vantage program, which supports IT service providers in delivering value to their customers through tools, training, and assets.