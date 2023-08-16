IT Leaders Optimistic About AI Benefits, But Concerned About Preparedness

New research from AMD has revealed that IT leaders are optimistic about the potential benefits of artificial intelligence (AI), but are worried that their organizations are not prepared to implement the technology. The development of AI has accelerated with the rapid advancement of generative AI.

The survey, which gathered responses from 2,500 IT leaders across the US, UK, Germany, France, and Japan, aimed to understand the impact of AI in the workplace. According to the report, there has been a marked advancement in AI tech in the past six months alone. The wide availability of new, advanced generative AI tools has brought the technology into the mainstream and prompted many organizations to consider where AI fits in their digital transformation roadmaps.

The majority of IT leaders polled are now allocating budgets for AI project implementation. The most frequently cited benefits of AI include automated cybersecurity detection capabilities (70%), improved work model efficiency (68%), and increased employee productivity overall (67%).

While IT leaders express optimism about AI’s ability to enhance their day-to-day work, the research shows that AI development is outpacing organizational preparedness. IT leaders have concerns about their implementation roadmap and overall readiness. Although 97% of IT leaders are familiar with AI, a significant portion of those surveyed have not experimented with the latest natural language processing applications (52%), facial recognition systems (47%), and process automation software (36%).

The research also reveals that 46% of respondents believe their organizations are not ready to implement AI, and only 19% plan to prioritize AI within the next year. Additionally, 44% of IT leaders stated that AI would become a priority for their organizations within the next one to five years.

IT leaders who prioritize AI implementation this year are the most optimistic about its potential benefits. They believe that not investing in AI would be a risk, as it could lead to falling behind industry competitors.

Matthew Unangst, Senior Director of Commercial Client and Workstation at AMD, emphasizes the importance of being an early AI adopter. He suggests that IT leaders need to establish a more focused plan for AI implementation to prevent their organizations from falling behind.

Overall, the research highlights IT leaders’ optimism about AI but also underscores the need for better preparedness and implementation strategies.