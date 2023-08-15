Nearly 70% of IT Leaders Believe AI will Increase Efficiency, but Lack of Infrastructure Hinders Adoption

A recent survey conducted by AMD revealed that nearly 7 in 10 IT leaders believe that AI-enabled technologies have the potential to make teams more efficient. However, 52% of these leaders stated that their organizations lack the necessary IT infrastructure to implement and support AI initiatives.

The survey, which involved 2,500 IT leaders from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Japan, aimed to understand how AI technologies are reshaping the workplace and the challenges faced by IT leaders in adopting and integrating AI solutions.

Despite concerns around cybersecurity and the perceived burden of training the workforce, the survey highlighted that organizations that have already implemented AI solutions are experiencing positive outcomes. In fact, 90% of organizations prioritizing AI deployments reported increased workplace efficiency.

According to Matthew Unangst, senior director at AMD, early adoption of AI can yield significant benefits. However, IT leaders must develop a focused implementation plan to avoid falling behind. Unangst emphasized the importance of open software ecosystems and high-performance hardware in leveraging AI technology across AMD’s product portfolio for the benefit of partners and customers.

To address the needs of IT leaders seeking to implement AI solutions, AMD is committed to developing cutting-edge hardware with AI capabilities. They recently introduced the AMD Ryzen™ 7040 Series processors, featuring a Ryzen™ AI Engine that supports unique experiences not currently available on other x86 processors. Additionally, AMD’s dedication to enhancing AI capabilities extends to laptops, with a focus on enabling personalized and secure experiences for employees, improving power efficiency, and increasing overall bandwidth.

For businesses interested in running AI workloads in their on-premise data centers, having up-to-date infrastructure is crucial. By upgrading to modern AMD EPYC™ processors, customers can reduce the number of required racks in their existing infrastructure by up to 70%, offering significant space and cost savings.

Furthermore, AMD has developed the AMD Instinct™ MI300X accelerator based on the AMD CDNA™ 3 architecture, which promises to be the world’s most advanced accelerator for generative AI. This accelerator will provide the compute and memory efficiency necessary for large language model training and inference for generative AI workloads.

In addition to hardware, AMD is also focused on delivering an open and established AI software platform through the AMD ROCm™ software ecosystem for data center accelerators.

Overall, the survey emphasizes the potential of AI technologies to improve efficiency and security in organizations. However, overcoming challenges such as the lack of infrastructure and implementation roadmaps is crucial for successful AI adoption.