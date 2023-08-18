Artificial Intelligence Transforming the Workplace in the United States

Artificial intelligence (AI) is causing significant changes in workplaces across the United States, resulting in employers grappling with its impact on company policies and employee workflows. The potential consequences have been described in exaggerated terms, with some experts warning about the obsolescence of certain careers.

At a recent panel discussion hosted by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, AI experts discussed the potential of AI in the workplace, implementing safeguards, common misconceptions, and when companies should start utilizing it.

AI can play a crucial role in improving and expediting administrative duties in offices. It can automate tasks like creating onboarding and training plans, writing job descriptions, generating SEO-optimized blog posts and website content, as well as assisting with computer programming tasks such as reviewing code and debugging.

To implement safeguards, organizations are advised to fact-check outputs from AI models and have experts who can keep AI systems in check from the beginning. Fact-checking becomes especially important in fields like law to ensure accuracy and reliability.

There are several misconceptions surrounding AI. One misconception is that AI programs are deeply humanlike. However, AI chatbots, for example, are merely front-ends of complex systems constantly learning and evolving. Another misconception is the cost of accessing AI programs. Creating an AI language model specifically for a company can be expensive, so it is recommended to have employees who understand AI and its abilities to leverage its potential effectively.

Businesses should start integrating AI into their everyday practices to avoid being left behind. Failure to embrace AI could result in being out of business within the next decade. AI is no longer seen as adopting a new technology but rather as an approaching reality that will impact various professions.

Northern Kentucky University now offers a minor in Applied AI, and there’s a call for high schools to integrate AI into their curriculum. Kendra Ramirez, CEO of KR Digital Agency, predicts that AI could affect up to 300 million jobs over the next five years. It is crucial for businesses to prepare themselves for this transformation and ensure that everyone is equipped with the necessary skills to thrive in an AI-driven workplace.