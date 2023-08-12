Artists Fighting Back Against AI’s Threat to Their Work

For months, Eveline Fröhlich, a visual artist based in Stuttgart, Germany, has been concerned about the rise of artificial intelligence tools that could potentially replace human artists. Adding to the issue is the fact that many of these AI models have been trained using the work of human artists without their consent or compensation.

Fröhlich, who makes a living selling prints and illustrating book and album covers, expressed her frustration at the lack of control artists have over their own work online. Recently, she discovered Glaze, a tool developed by computer scientists at the University of Chicago, that disrupts AI models’ ability to understand artwork through imperceptible pixel-level tweaks.

Glaze’s release gave Fröhlich and many other artists a sense of empowerment. It offered them a way to protect their work from exploitation. The growing number of artists now pushing back against AI’s overreach reflects their determination to safeguard their images online.

The advancement of AI tools has made it easier for individuals to manipulate images, creating convincing fakes within seconds. They can prompt an AI tool to generate images like the Pope in a Balenciaga jacket and deceive the internet before the truth is revealed. These tools also pose a threat to artists’ livelihoods by enabling AI models to mimic their unique styles and create artworks without their involvement.

However, researchers are responding to this challenge by developing ways to protect people’s photos and images from AI’s reach. Glaze, for instance, uses machine learning algorithms to confuse AI models, making them interpret artworks differently than humans would. Artists can upload their artwork to Glaze, which alters the image’s appearance to AI models while maintaining its original intent to humans.

Ben Zhao, a professor of computer science at the University of Chicago and one of the researchers behind Glaze, explained that the tool aims to prevent AI models from using artists’ works as training data. The initial release of Glaze in March received over a million downloads, and the team recently launched a free online version as well.

Artists like Jon Lam in California now rely on Glaze to protect their online artwork. They have traditionally shared high-resolution images online to showcase the details of their work, but with AI models capable of imitating their styles, Glaze offers a defense mechanism to maintain artistic integrity.

With these new developments, artists are fighting for their future, ensuring that AI’s advancements do not undermine their creativity and livelihoods.