Indian IT Firms Well-Positioned for AI Era, Says Market Veteran

According to market veteran Raamdeo Agrawal, Indian IT firms have demonstrated their ability to stay relevant amid various technological disruptions in the past and are well-positioned to continue doing so in the era of artificial intelligence (AI). Agrawal noted that once AI adoption gains momentum in the next 3-4 years, Indian IT firms are likely to become highly sought-after by corporations globally. He emphasized that the Indian IT sector combines entrepreneurship and skills, making it a crucial component of the country’s economic story.

Agrawal expressed his belief that the next 20 years will be driven by AI innovations, which will undoubtedly differentiate many service companies. However, he cautioned that it is currently too early to identify specific companies that will effectively harness the power of AI.

Looking ahead, Agrawal stated that the Indian stock market, which currently stands at $3 trillion, has the potential to grow to a $9-10 trillion market over the next 10 years. However, he questioned whether retail investors have the patience to stay invested during this period. Agrawal emphasized that the key to success in the market is patience.

Reflecting on the growth of Indian IT firms, Agrawal pointed out that companies like TCS, Wipro, and Infosys, which were relatively small in 2000, have since become giants. He highlighted the importance of allowing both companies and the market itself time to grow.

In terms of investment strategies, Agrawal suggested that a retail investor should aim for a 10 times return over a 10-year period, which equates to a compounded annual return of 25 percent. To achieve this, he advised investors to identify companies capable of delivering a 25 percent growth in earnings over the next decade. Agrawal further emphasized the need for thorough research, understanding the company’s business, and creating spreadsheets to analyze potential investments.

Overall, Agrawal expressed optimism about corporate earnings in the coming year and projected long-term annual returns of 12-15 percent, based on historical trends and even conservative estimates. He concluded that with a diversified portfolio and a strategic approach, retail investors can achieve favorable returns in the market.