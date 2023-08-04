Vesttoo: A Scandal Involving Faked Letters of Credit Rocks Israeli Insurtech Startup

Vesttoo, an Israeli insurtech startup that aimed to use artificial intelligence to spread insurance policy risks, is now facing a scandal related to an alleged multibillion-dollar fraud involving faked letters of credit. The company’s platform connects insurers, brokers, and big investors.

The fraudulent activities were brought to light when a policyholder made a significant intellectual-property claim. It was discovered that the policy had been supposedly sold to investors through Vesttoo, although the identities of the policy seller and claimant could not be determined.

The insurance company requested the letter of credit, which serves as a guarantee from a bank that the investor has the funds to back the deal. However, China Construction Bank, whose name appeared on the letter of credit, denied any knowledge of the document.

Investigations are now being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, state insurance commissioners, and the Bermuda Monetary Authority to determine the extent of the alleged fraud. Over $2 billion of the fraud is believed to have occurred in the United States.

The scandal has impacted various insurance players, including global brokerages and several US insurers. The investigation has led authorities from insurers in North Carolina and other southern states to Vesttoo’s headquarters in Tel Aviv, involving brokers in Bermuda, London insurance syndicates, and China Construction Bank.

In response to the scandal, Vesttoo’s board is considering the removal of its CEO, Yaniv Bertele, and Chief Financial Engineer, Alon Lifshitz. The company stated that an independent investigation found no suspicion against any members of its management. Vesttoo also emphasized that it has no plans to liquidate the company.

Previously, Vesttoo had attracted top-tier backers, such as Goldman Sachs, and was valued at $1 billion in its last fundraising round. However, Goldman no longer owns equity in Vesttoo.

Aon, an insurance broker, was also involved in the allegedly fraudulent deal and is facing potential legal action. The faked letter of credit has raised concerns across the industry. For instance, an attorney representing a US insurer attempted to verify a letter of credit at China Construction Bank’s New York branch for a different Vesttoo deal, but was denied access.