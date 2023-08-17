Israel to Strengthen AI and Supercomputing with Strategic Investment

Israel is set to bolster its position in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and supercomputing with a strategic investment by the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA). The IIA will allocate up to 30 million NIS to fund the establishment of a state-of-the-art Research and Development (R&D) Lab, aimed at providing crucial infrastructure and support to companies and researchers across the nation.

The initiative focuses on accelerating research and development in hardware components, communication systems, and software solutions. The lab will specifically target advancements required for AI computation, high-performance computing (HPC), data centers, and processing units. NextSilicon, an Israeli company known for its innovative processing technologies, has been selected to lead the endeavor. NextSilicon has demonstrated the potential to expedite computing applications while maintaining energy efficiency.

NextSilicon will head a consortium of four Israeli companies with expertise in different areas such as High-Performance Computing, AI acceleration, branding, and specialized memory access. This collaborative approach promotes cross-industry synergy and knowledge exchange.

The HPC R&D Lab will provide R&D services to startups, established companies, and researchers. It is expected to ease entry barriers for researchers and businesses, fostering a conducive environment for nurturing Israeli innovation and research. The lab will offer infrastructure and services to facilitate the evaluation, optimization, and adaptation of advanced processing environments.

Israel’s Innovation, Science, and Technology Minister, Ofir Akunis, says that the national plan for AI will position Israel at the forefront of other countries in the field. The CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, Dror Bin, highlights the importance of the lab in overcoming hurdles and retaining talent within the country.

The establishment of the HPC R&D Lab is a significant step toward fortifying Israel’s leadership in AI and supercomputing. It provides a pragmatic solution for researchers and companies, enabling them to remain in the country for their research activities and contribute to the nation’s technological prowess.