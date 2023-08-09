Zoom Faces Privacy Scandal and Pushes for In-Office Work

Zoom, the videoconferencing service that surged in popularity during the pandemic, is having a rough week. The company is embroiled in another privacy scandal, this time concerning its use of customer data to train artificial intelligence models. Additionally, Zoom’s recent decision to require employees to return to the office is seen as a negative sign for the remote work culture that its product aimed to support.

This shift back to office work is not unique to Zoom. Many companies are calling employees back to the office after months or years of remote work. However, given Zoom’s association with remote communication, it is particularly ironic in this case. According to a recent memo to employees, Zoom now requires those who live within 50 miles of a Zoom office to work from the office at least twice a week. The company believes this “structured hybrid approach” is most effective. Despite this, Zoom claims it will continue to utilize its platform to keep employees connected and improve efficiency.

The fact that even Zoom, a company known for facilitating remote work, is now encouraging in-person collaboration may suggest that the dream of working from home every day is not as achievable as it once seemed. Zoom’s stock price has also suffered as more people resumed normal activities and relied less on the videoconferencing service. While still profitable, Zoom expressed concerns in its annual report about converting enough free users to paid subscribers.

Adding to its troubles, Zoom recently updated its terms of service (TOS) to include language that grants the company extensive rights over customer data for training its AI and machine learning services. Critics fear this could include using AI derived from Zoom meetings without users’ consent. After public outcry, Zoom clarified that it will not use audio, video, or chat customer content to train its AI models without user consent.

While the extent of Zoom’s data usage remains uncertain, the company insists that it utilizes customer data to improve its products. However, these recent developments may irk a user base that now has a plethora of alternatives, such as Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Slack. Despite its current challenges, Zoom continues to generate profits, although not at the same level as before the pandemic.