Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a major concern for many as they fear it may pose an existential threat to humanity. However, this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival has brought forward a surprising twist – AI comedy.

Leading the invasion is Vanessa 5000, the creation of clown Courtney Pauroso. Vanessa 5000 is described as “Artificially intelligent. Genuinely stupid. ChatGPT ain’t got nothing on Vanessa 5000’s sweet synthetic a**.” Pauroso believes that there is a lot to explore and play with when it comes to AI and its potential comedic aspects. She admits to the fear surrounding AI but emphasizes the fun in using it in a comedic context.

Pauroso, a Los Angeles native, comes from a place where AI dominates conversations, causing concerns that it will replace individuals in the entertainment industry. This fear has led to writers and actors going on strike in the US. The worry is that a studio might settle for a workable outline and hire a person to make it funny, which would take the soul out of the creative process.

To explore the funny side of AI, the show “Artificial Intelligence Improvisation” tests whether algorithms can make audiences laugh. The performance involves humans delivering the funniest lines generated by chatbots. Piotr Mirowski, co-founder of the show and former research scientist at Google’s DeepMind project, challenges the program to tell a great joke. One of the jokes produced was, “Why don’t scientists trust atoms? Because they make up everything.” Boyd Branch, one of the actors in the show, finds humor in everyday AI interactions like when Alexa misunderstands music requests. He believes that robots can be funny, depending on the context.

The rise of AI comedy at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival showcases the growing interest in exploring the comedic potential of artificial intelligence. It brings together both the fears and the fun that come with this advanced technology.